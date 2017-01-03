NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC host Joe Scarborough says he was at President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida during a New Year’s Eve party to talk to Trump, but didn’t attend the festivities.
The former Republican congressman battled reporters over the weekend on Twitter who said he attended the party. A photo shows him standing with Trump near revelers.
Scarborough said Tuesday on “Morning Joe” that he talked to Trump for about 15 minutes, but “away from the party.”
He said in a tweets Sunday that the photo was taken at a spot the U.S. Secret Service directed him to ahead of his meeting with Trump, in which they discussed a possible interview.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Green Lake
- What the national media are saying about Russell Wilson and 'struggling' Seahawks heading into NFL playoffs
- Snatching health from millions | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
He said he and co-host Mika Brzezinski were at the estate about 7 p.m. and left before “any ‘partying’ began.”
___
This story has been revised to correct Brzezinski’s first name to Mika.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.