PEMBERTON, N.J. (AP) — A hotly contested plan to run a natural gas pipeline through New Jersey’s federally protected Pinelands preserve is getting a do-over.
A public hearing on the proposal by South Jersey Gas to build the pipeline will be held Tuesday in Pemberton.
The pipe would supply a power plant in Cape May County that’s switching from coal to natural gas.
The New Jersey Pinelands Commission rejected the plan in 2014. The commission’s executive director then unilaterally approved it, but environmentalists got a court to order a new vote, which could come next month.
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state legislators to help reshape EPA
- Seattle is again crane capital of America, but lead is shrinking
The proposed pipeline has been the biggest jobs-versus-environment clash in recent New Jersey history. With a pro-energy administration in power in Washington, its fate is sure to be closely watched by national energy and environmental groups.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.