KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is scheduled to be deposed Tuesday in a civil lawsuit against the Pilot Flying J truck-stop chain owned by the family of Haslam and his brother, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

According to a court notice filed in Franklin County, Ohio, the deposition that was originally to be videotaped at a Knoxville law office has now been moved to the conference room at the Pilot Aviation hangar at the airport.

The lawsuit was filed by companies that declined to participate in an $85 million settlement between Pilot and 5,500 trucking companies in connection with a scheme to cheat customers out of promised discounts and rebates. The company also paid a $92 million federal penalty.

Haslam has denied any knowledge about the scheme.