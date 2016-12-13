NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
JetBlue Airways Corp., up 91 cents to $22.53
The airline gave stronger-than-expected guidance for a key revenue measure and reported better November results.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, up $1.36 to $105.05
The brewer agreed to sell five Eastern European brands to Asahi of Japan for $7.8 billion.
Inovalon Holdings Inc., down $5.25 to $9.60
The health technology company cut its revenue guidance because of delays in completing a major deal.
Facebook Inc., up $2.54 to $120.31
Technology companies, particularly big names, led the market higher after some recent struggles.
Nike Inc., up 76 cents to $52.30
Consumer focused companies including retailers made solid gains.
Verifone Systems Inc., up $1.41 to $17.85
The company, which makes terminals for electronic payments, gave strong projections for the new fiscal year.
Mosaic Co., down 72 cents to $29.52
Companies that make basic materials like fertilizer and chemicals lagged the market Tuesday.
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., up 17 cents to $21.26
The firearms maker’s shareholders voted to change the company’s name to American Outdoor Brands.
