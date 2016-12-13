NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

JetBlue Airways Corp., up 91 cents to $22.53

The airline gave stronger-than-expected guidance for a key revenue measure and reported better November results.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, up $1.36 to $105.05

The brewer agreed to sell five Eastern European brands to Asahi of Japan for $7.8 billion.

Inovalon Holdings Inc., down $5.25 to $9.60

The health technology company cut its revenue guidance because of delays in completing a major deal.

Facebook Inc., up $2.54 to $120.31

Technology companies, particularly big names, led the market higher after some recent struggles.

Nike Inc., up 76 cents to $52.30

Consumer focused companies including retailers made solid gains.

Verifone Systems Inc., up $1.41 to $17.85

The company, which makes terminals for electronic payments, gave strong projections for the new fiscal year.

Mosaic Co., down 72 cents to $29.52

Companies that make basic materials like fertilizer and chemicals lagged the market Tuesday.

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., up 17 cents to $21.26

The firearms maker’s shareholders voted to change the company’s name to American Outdoor Brands.