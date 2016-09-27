CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush will be spending time at Harvard University this fall.
Harvard’s Kennedy School announced Tuesday that Bush will be a visiting fellow in the Program on Education Policy and Governance. Bush unsuccessfully sought the Republican Party’s 2016 presidential nomination.
Bush plans to serve as a guest instructor and presenter on education issues during several visits to the Ivy League university during the fall term. He is the founder and chairman of the Foundation for Excellence in Education.
Bush is scheduled to deliver the annual Edwin L. Godkin Lecture at Harvard on Thursday. The school says he will discuss problems with economic and social mobility in the U.S. The lecture series is more than a century old and is named for the founder of The Nation magazine.
