SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The son of late jazz legend Thelonious Monk is suing a California brewery, alleging it is using his father’s image on bottles and packaging of a Belgian-style ale and other merchandise without permission.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco by Thelonious Monk, Jr. accuses North Coast Brewing Co. of trademark infringement and other violations.
North Coast Brewing Co. President Mark Ruedrich said the company was disappointed by the lawsuit and stood ready to successfully defend its rights.
The brewery makes Brother Thelonious Belgian Style Abbey Ale.
The lawsuit claims the brewery had a verbal agreement with Monk’s son to use his father’s image to market the beer, but that permission was revoked last year.
The lawsuit seeking unspecified monetary damages says the brewery never had permission to use Monk’s image on other merchandise.