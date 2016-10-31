Japan’s three biggest shippers agreed to combine their container operations to create the world’s sixth-largest box carrier, as the industry steps up consolidation this year amid global turmoil in the sea-cargo business.

Nippon Yusen KK, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, which is also known as the K Line, will create a company that will control 7 percent of the world container-shipping trade, according to a joint statement in Tokyo on Monday.

The combination of the three companies, which are predicting operating losses this year, will need to be approved by regulators in the European Union, U.S., China and Japan among others.

“It’s too soon for us to know what impact this merger might have” on the Seattle and Tacoma port operations now jointly run as the Northwest Seaport Alliance, said Port of Seattle spokesman Peter McGraw.

He said NYK calls at Washington United Terminals in the South Harbor (Tacoma) as part of the G6 alliance, while K Line calls at Husky Terminal in the South Harbor as part of the CKYHE alliance. K Line is also part owner of ITS, which operates Husky Terminal.

The global container industry has been in turmoil since the 2008 financial crisis brought trading to its knees. South Korea’s biggest line, Hanjin Shipping, filed for bankruptcy protection in August while others like A.P. Moeller-Maersk, the world’s biggest, have restructured to cut costs even as rates to move shoes and televisions stay depressed.

The Japanese combination “feels more of a merger for survival,” said Mikey Hsia, a trader at Sunrise Brokers in Hong Kong. “I see it as a reaction to Hanjin Shipping. The impact is that there won’t be any domestic competition. Now, the companies have to compete from a global perspective.”

The combined entity will be formed by July 1. It will have about 2 trillion yen ($19 billion) in sales and will be Asia’s biggest box carrier after China Cosco Shipping. It expects to start operations by April 2018 and will have 256 vessels, according to the statement.

“With joint shipping and alliances, the scale of our operations and business styles, we have many things in common,” the shipping lines said in a joint statement. “We thought it would be easier to utilize each others’ strengths this way.”

There won’t be any change to the bulk-cargo moving business of the three shipping companies. Nippon Yusen got 30.5 percent of its revenue last year from the liner business. That number was 49.4 percent for Kawasaki Kisen and 42 percent for Mitsui OSK, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The way the industry is going, combining their operations is a good thing,” said Rahul Kapoor, a director at Drewry Financial Research Services in Singapore. “China has combined its two shipping lines. The Japanese need to combine to survive in this environment.”

All three Japanese companies on Monday forecast operating losses for this fiscal year. Nippon Yusen expects a loss of 25.5 billion yen, Kawasaki Kisen 44 billion yen and Mitsui OSK 15 billion yen.

Helped by cheap loans, container lines worldwide have hung on even as freight rates to move goods have remained depressed. While Maersk has embarked on a restructuring program, companies like Hapag-Lloyd and France’s CMA CGM have bought out smaller rivals to consolidate the industry.

The spot price to move a 20-foot container to Europe from Asia was $958 at the end of last week, down 22 percent from $1,232 at the start of this year, according to Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

South Korea’s government said Monday that it plans to spend 11 trillion won ($9.6 billion) by 2020 to help the local shipping and shipbuilding industries tide over the slump.