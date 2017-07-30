TOKYO (AP) — Japan reports its factory output rose in June, while unemployment fell to 2.8 percent, as a recovery in global demand helped drive growth.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported Monday that factory production in June rose 4.9 percent over a year earlier and 1.6 percent from the month before.
Consumer demand in the world’s No. 3 economy picked up in June with the payment of half-yearly bonuses.
Labor conditions were tight, with the number of job offers to applicants at a 43-year high of 1.51. But inflation, which was reported earlier, remained flat.
The relatively upbeat data are a rare piece of good news for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration as it weathers a dip in public approval ratings amid allegations over cronyism and abuse of influence.