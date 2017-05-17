TOKYO (AP) — Japan reports that its economy grew at a faster-than-expected 2.2 percent annual pace in January-March.
Economists had forecast a strong expansion in the first quarter, helped by a recovery in exports and consumer spending. But most estimates had not topped 2 percent.
The figures released Thursday are preliminary and likely to be revised.
The economy grew at a 1.2 percent pace in the last quarter of 2016.
Recent data suggest a weakening of corporate spending on factory equipment that may pull growth lower in the current quarter.
On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded 0.5 percent.