BusinessNation & World Japan central bank keeps monetary policy intact, negative interest rate at minus 0.1 percent Originally published September 20, 2016 at 9:38 pm Share story The Associated Press TOKYO (AP) — Japan central bank keeps monetary policy intact, negative interest rate at minus 0.1 percent . The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySamsung suffers backlash in China over smartphone response
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.