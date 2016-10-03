NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Janus Capital Group Inc., up $1.69 to $15.70

The Denver-based investment company agreed to merge with Henderson Group PLC.

Cabela’s Inc., up $8.25 to $63.18

The outdoor gear seller agreed to be purchased by rival Bass Pro for $4.5 billion.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 31 cents to $6.04

The developer of cancer drugs says it will cut nearly a quarter of its workforce and look for a new CEO.

Tesla Motors Inc., up $9.67 to $213.70

The maker of electric vehicles said global deliveries of its cars more than doubled in the third quarter.

Winnebago Industries Inc., up $5.58 to $29.15

The RV maker announced a deal to acquire Grand Design Recreational Vehicle Co. for $500 million in cash and stock.

Constellation Brands Inc., down 98 cents to $165.51

The Wall Street Journal reported that the beverage maker has put its Canadian wine business up for sale.

ING Groep N.V., down 17 cents to $12.17

The Dutch banking company said it’s cutting 7,000 jobs in Belgium and the Netherlands as it focuses on online services.

KBR Inc., down $1.50 to $13.63

The engineering and construction company cut its earnings forecast, citing higher costs.