NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Janus Capital Group Inc., up $1.69 to $15.70
The Denver-based investment company agreed to merge with Henderson Group PLC.
Cabela’s Inc., up $8.25 to $63.18
The outdoor gear seller agreed to be purchased by rival Bass Pro for $4.5 billion.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 31 cents to $6.04
The developer of cancer drugs says it will cut nearly a quarter of its workforce and look for a new CEO.
Tesla Motors Inc., up $9.67 to $213.70
The maker of electric vehicles said global deliveries of its cars more than doubled in the third quarter.
Winnebago Industries Inc., up $5.58 to $29.15
The RV maker announced a deal to acquire Grand Design Recreational Vehicle Co. for $500 million in cash and stock.
Constellation Brands Inc., down 98 cents to $165.51
The Wall Street Journal reported that the beverage maker has put its Canadian wine business up for sale.
ING Groep N.V., down 17 cents to $12.17
The Dutch banking company said it’s cutting 7,000 jobs in Belgium and the Netherlands as it focuses on online services.
KBR Inc., down $1.50 to $13.63
The engineering and construction company cut its earnings forecast, citing higher costs.
