WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump has expanded her research on economic policy with a visit to a Baltimore center for minority-owned small businesses.
A White House official confirmed the Wednesday visit to the Raymond V. Haysbert Center for Entrepreneurship at the Greater Baltimore Urban League. The official said Trump participated in a round table discussion with business owners.
The official requested anonymity to discuss details of the event.
Also attending were Linda McMahon, who heads the Small Business Administration, and Dina Powell, an assistant to the president and senior counselor for economic initiatives
National Urban League President Marc Morial invited Trump. The first daughter has said she wants to work on policies to help women in business. She does not have an official administration job.
