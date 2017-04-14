ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni is urging Alitalia workers to approve a compromise deal to relaunch Italy’s struggling flagship airline that was reached in last-ditch negotiations between unions and Alitalia management.
The government-mediated deal reached early Friday reduces proposed job and salary cuts and calls for greater investment in the long-range routes that analysts say are critical for Alitalia’s survival. It will be put to a referendum of Alitalia workers next week.
At a press conference Friday, Gentiloni said: “I hope it’s confirmed by the workers … Alitalia is a private company but the government hasn’t spared any effort to find a turnaround plan.”
Alitalia was taken over nearly three years ago by Etihad Airlines after being run by an all-Italian consortium led by banks Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Report: Seahawks would trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders if he gets a new deal in Oakland
- US drops 'mother of all bombs' on Islamic State tunnel
- KeyArena renovation group strikes unique partnership with Pearl Jam, Live Nation
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.