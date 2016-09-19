NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
Isle of Capri Casinos Inc., up $5.11 to $22.04
The casino and racetrack company agreed to be bought by Eldorado Resorts for $23 a share, or $950 million.
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., up $20.79 to $48.94
The Food and Drug Administration approved Sarepta’s drug Exondys 51, a treatment for a type of muscular dystrophy.
Abbott Laboratories, down 19 cents to $41.68
The drug and health care company agreed to sell its eye care business to Johnson & Johnson for $4.3 billion in cash.
Halliburton Co., up 24 cents to $41.28
Energy companies traded higher with the price of oil Monday.
WebMD Health Corp., down $2.95 to $49.02
The health web site operator said CEO David Schlanger is leaving the company by mutual agreement.
General Motors Co., up 75 cents to $31.72
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded the company’s stock, saying auto sales should remain near record levels for longer than expected.
Tech Data Corp., up $15.46 to $84.80
The information technology products distributor said it will buy Avnet’s technology solutions unit for $2.6 billion in cash and stock.
Infoblox Inc. (BLOX), up $3.52 to $26.35
The network automation company said it will be bought by Vista Equity Partners for $26.50 per share, or $1.51 billion.
