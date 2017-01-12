TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The first of 100 Airbus planes that Iran is expected to receive after its historic nuclear deal with world powers ended some sanctions has landed in the capital, Tehran.

Iran Air’s brand new A321 jet landed at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport on Thursday on a flight from Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France.

Iran Air finalized a deal with the European plane maker in December for 100 planes worth more than $18 billion dollars at list prices.

Iran’s flag carrier has separately agreed to buy 80 planes from U.S. manufacturer Boeing.

Most Iranian planes were purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Out of Iran’s 250 commercial planes, 162 were flying, while the rest were grounded due to lack of spare parts.