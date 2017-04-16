TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian says it has boosted production from a giant underwater natural gas field by 540 million cubic meters per day.

Sunday news reports in Iranian media quoted President Hassan Rouhani as calling the increase a “launch pad for Iran’s progress.”

Rouhani was speaking at inauguration ceremonies for several new phases in the South Pars Gas field in the Persian Gulf, which is shared with neighboring Qatar.

With the boost, Iran’s total gas production now reaches about 750 million cubic meters per day. The Islamic Republic consumes some 550 million cubic meters per day domestically.