DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A group of Iowa businessmen has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines over the death of a giant rabbit after a flight from London to Chicago.
The businessmen filed the lawsuit Wednesday, more than three months after airline workers found the continental rabbit named Simon dead.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages to cover the costs of the rabbit as well as punitive damages.
Attorney Guy Cook represents three Iowa businessmen who bought the rabbit with the intention of showing him at the Iowa State Fair and then displaying the animal to raise money for the annual event.
The lawsuit says United was negligent in the care and transportation of Simon and then improperly cremated the rabbit.
A United spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.