DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The utility that provides drinking water to a half-million customers around Des Moines filed a lawsuit two years ago against three rural counties to stop farm runoff from polluting the city’s water supply.

But rather than a clean-up, the result may be the end of the utility.

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature is considering dissolving the Des Moines Water Works and giving its assets to the cities it serves.

Utility supporters say the move is designed to kill the lawsuit and shows the clout of the state’s agricultural interests. But supporters say the change would allow cities more direct control of their own water.

Iowa law currently requires a public vote to dissolve an independent water authority.