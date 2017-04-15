The number of mergers involving apparel, shoes and jewelry dropped 12 percent in the past year. And the transactions that are getting done are fetching the smallest premiums since the recession in 2008.

The retail trends that are keeping U.S. shoppers away from malls are also putting a damper on deal-making.

The number of mergers involving apparel, shoes and jewelry dropped 12 percent to 115 in the past year. And the transactions that are getting done are fetching the smallest premiums since the recession in 2008. They plunged to 3.4 percent from 23 percent a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A global economic slowdown, especially in key markets like China, has also prompted deal-makers to cut valuations, which were based on unrealistic growth expectations for international and e-commerce sales, said Jeff Streader, founder of the Go Global consulting firm.

“Investors are worried,” said Streader, who sees names like Kate Spade & Co. and Michael Kors Holdings as overvalued. “As much as I may want to buy a great brand and a retailer that’s in the marketplace right now, we’re not going to overpay based upon the valuations that were inflated.”

Premium labels Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren are grappling with competition from Amazon.com and other e-commerce companies, which have driven down mall traffic in an already crowded apparel market. The brands have also fallen victim to steep discounts at department stores — like Macy’s — which are shuttering underperforming locations, partly as younger consumers make more of their purchases online or seek out different retail experiences.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF, an exchange traded fund that tries to replicate the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index, dropped 5.9 percent in the past year, compared with a 15 percent gain in the broader Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Weakness in the industry has put investors and dealmakers in a bind. The concerns could limit the takeover price for, say, handbag maker Kate Spade, which has put itself up for sale, according to Streader. The valuations buyers are willing to pay — measured as a multiple of earnings — have dropped as much as 25 percent in the past six to 12 months.