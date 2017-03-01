What you have is enough uncertainty so that investors have either sat out the latest run, or have ridden along without any strategy on how they might lock in gains and allay their fears.

Your Funds

Anyone who has ever been married knows you ignore anniversaries at your own peril.

And yet when it comes to investments, most anniversaries are meaningless. The stock market doesn’t know that the eighth anniversary of the current bull market comes up on March 9. As much as some observers try to attach significance to the day, it will be business as usual for the market.

Unlike the market, however, you have emotions, and one of the strongest sentiments investors are expressing right now is fear of just how long the current bull can run.

That fear is heightened by the huge boost stocks have gotten since the presidential election, with the major indexes at all-time highs. The Standard & Poor’s 500 up more than 10 percent since Election Day and roughly 6 percent year-to-date; more important, the S & P is trading at roughly 20 times forward earnings, more than 10 percent above its average over the last 25 years.

That’s not a bubble, but it’s high enough to have many people thinking a downturn is inevitable, necessary and coming soon, and that’s before they factor in fear of the political climate, a significant economic/market wild card.

What you have is enough uncertainty so that investors have either sat out the latest run or have ridden along without any strategy on how they might lock in gains and allay their fears.

Truthfully, investors have been looking at every benchmark — such as the Dow Jones industrial average crossing 20,000 — and trying to ascribe meaning to it, so it’s no surprise that they are struggling now.

But the technical indicators are suggesting it’s still all systems go.

Sameer Samana, global quantitative strategist, Wells Fargo Investment Institute, noted that the current market is making higher highs and higher lows — a strong sign of an uptrend — and that it is above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

What’s more, the 50-day moving average is up more than the 200-day measure, which means that investors who thought they were late to the game when they bought in around the election or as the Dow surpassed 20,000 have been rewarded for jumping in.

“Barring some kind of unforeseen improbable surprise, markets are feeding off of good economic data, solid fundamentals … It’s doing well, it’s going higher,” Samana said.

“You should be, for the most part, fully invested — if there’s a pullback, you should get even more opportunistic and aggressive on that — but this is not the time trying to sit out the markets trying to time an entry back in.”

Moreover, if you believe in the potential of the Trump administration to effect its promised changes, there is reason to believe the rally can be extended even if economic growth isn’t going to rise wildly.

President Donald Trump has promised reduced regulation and tax cuts.

If enacted, those changes can have the same effect as economic growth, because more money trickles through to the consumer (thanks to tax cuts) and corporate operations and earnings improve (thanks to reduced regulation).

That’s a big if — political risk is impossible to measure, but most experts believe it is at its highest level in any time that didn’t have a raging war — but it at least suggests that political missteps are more likely to slow growth than to start a meltdown.

Furthermore, different things have powered the market over its long run, and experts believe it may not be the same old things that power continued gains.

“Before last year, you had a market dominated by an extreme focus on central-bank intervention, low interest rates, low economic growth — not a lot of confidence for Main Street or small business — and that led to a myopic focus on growth and dividend yield versus a more holistic way of valuing a company,” said Colin McWey, portfolio manager for the Heartland Funds, who said the change in focus led to the start of a value rally, with leading indicators now favoring value stocks in ways that haven’t been seen for over a decade.

And yet if you are a nervous investor, what you need now is an exit strategy more than a purchase plan.

It might be trimming stock holdings while the market keeps rising (and potentially adding to them on any declines), or simply rebalancing a portfolio so that the recent run hasn’t moved a portfolio away from its target asset levels.

What you don’t want to do is blow up your strategy or find an excuse not to be invested right now.

This is not an all-or-nothing, you’re-in-or-your-out kind of market. This is a time to diversify, and to let the spread of your assets quell the nerves.

The eighth anniversary of the bull market may well be a steppingstone to a record 10th celebration two years down the road, or it could be the high-water mark. Better to use it as a reminder to position a portfolio for all conditions, rather than guess at what is next, because the bull market has proved seemingly with each anniversary just how wrong most forecasts are, and that the only accurate prediction is the one that says what’s next remains unpredictable.