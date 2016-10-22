Financial advisers are hired to help a consumer devise a plan and achieve peace of mind, but get fired when performance lags expectations. That means the coming year could be a tough one unless investors choke down a hard dose of reality.

Some big percentage of voters is going to be disappointed with what the new president can achieve next year.

But a larger percentage of investors may be even more dissatisfied with their financial advisers.

A recent study from Natixis Global Asset Management shows that investor expectations remain sky high compared to what advisers believe is achievable, and the likely result is looming disappointment if the experts are right.

The difference is that when campaign promises to improve the country, the economy and more aren’t actually immediate difference-makers, the elected officials have at least a four-year term to try to achieve their goals.

Financial advisers, by comparison, are hired because of their ability to help a consumer devise a plan and achieve peace of mind, but get fired when performance lags expectations.

According to the Natixis study, investors currently expect returns of 8.5 percent above inflation.

Financial advisers, by comparison, say that 5.9 percent above inflation is realistic.

Given that inflation was running at 1.1 percent in August, that means advisers are calling for gains of roughly 7 percent, pretty much in the middle of the 6 to 8 percent annualized range of most long-term targets.

Standing closer to 10 percent total return, individual investors are thinking like Pollyanna, and even in a long bull-market rally it’s dangerous to being overtly cheerful.

“Investors are optimistic about returns; they have high hopes for what they can achieve,” said David Goodsell, executive director of the Durable Portfolio Construction Research Center at Natixis Global Asset Management. “We see this trend globally. The U.S. is a bit better than other places but the return expectations [worldwide] are about 144 percent off. You look around the world, in Italy you see a 291 percent difference where individuals want 9.9 percent and advisers say 3.4 percent above inflation is realistic.”

The expectations of investors are doubly flawed when you dig deeper into the survey results, because three-quarters of investors described themselves as “cautious” and said they will take safety over investment performance.

Setting expectations at a total return of more than 9 percent isn’t considerate, however, it’s careless. Thus, the survey results suggest that investors are fooling themselves.

When it comes to expectations, investors expect to be able to use the past as prologue for the future.

Thus, their long-term number for stock-market gains tends to be 10 percent annually, the rough historical return of domestic large-cap stocks.

But the studies that taught us those norms actually show market returns free of transaction costs; investors don’t get away for free there, with trading costs and/or mutual fund expense ratios cutting into the results that the market delivers the average consumer.

Furthermore, one of the key figures in studying market history, Roger Ibbotson — whose landmark study done with Rex Sinquefield is why investors have a 10 percent historical expectation — has said for years that he expects the next half century not to mirror history, calling for gross returns on large-cap stocks in the 6 percent to 8 percent range.

If expectations are off-kilter, the disappointment of any downturn grows greater. The market has seen nearly a decade of strong recovery from the crash of 2008 and there are plenty of doomsayers suggesting the end is near.

While few bull markets have ended when investors are nervous — they instead collapse under the weight of euphoria, when everyone thinks Wall Street’s an easy payday — if the markets are going to continue to climb the proverbial “wall of worry” for a few years, the pace of growth will be slower.

Thus, any reasonable expectation forecasts the next few years as weaker than even the recent past. Anything beyond tepid should be considered gravy. And still, investors expect returns of nearly 10 percent, including inflation.

That expectation mixed with a healthy dose of reality and skepticism is a recipe for disappointment, even if the market winds up in positive territory. It’s a reason to be dissatisfied with an adviser, even if they deliver the 6 percent they think is realistic.

The bigger issue, too, is that consumers expect advisers to help them reach their goals, which too often is equated with delivering superior short-term returns rather than instilling the long-term emotional discipline necessary to reach targets and milestones. The discrepancy between expectations and actual returns gets many people to give up, even when they are moving in the right direction.

“The majority of individuals say they don’t have goals, even more say they don’t have a financial plan,” Goodsell said. “If you are making decisions without those fundamental pieces in place, you will be left to the whims of your emotions. Right now, given everything going on in the market and the world, most people should find that a scary thought.”