Amid all the hemorrhaging in dividend stocks whacked by higher bond rates, Goldman Sachs Group says investors are missing a chance in another group that usually benefits.

They’re referring to the companies poised to gain the most from a rate hike, a group dominated by financial firms such as Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon. While investors should be getting bullish on this collection given their rate sensitivity, the cost to hedge them is no different from the broader S&P 500 Index.

“A sooner-than-expected hike could result in these stocks trading up sharply, but the options market is largely discounting / overlooking this possibility, ” Goldman derivatives strategists Katherine Fogertey and John Marshall wrote in a client note on Wednesday

Helping fuel the bull case for Goldman’s rate-sensitive stocks is the possibility of outsize profit growth when the S&P 500 is expected see a sixth straight quarter of contraction. The group has the potential to exceed earnings estimates by an average of almost 50 percent as higher rates boost yields on cash holdings, according to Goldman.