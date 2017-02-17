NEW YORK (AP) — An investment banker convicted of insider trading charges that he fed tips to his father has been sentenced in New York to three years in prison.
A federal judge announced the sentence Friday for Sean Stewart. She ordered Stewart to spend a year in home detention during probation and perform 200 hours of community service.
Stewart was convicted last summer after a jury concluded he shared secrets while working as an executive in mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners LP.
He maintained his innocence at his sentencing, though he acknowledged making “serious mistakes.”
Most Read Stories
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- I-90 reopens after mudslide trapped 13 vehicles VIEW
- Seattle is close to breaking rain record for month
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- You, not hubby, should tell his parents to lay off on the teasing | Dear Carolyn
The judge refused Stewart’s request to serve no more than a year in prison but sentenced him to less than the five years recommended by federal sentencing guidelines.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.