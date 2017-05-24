NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Intuit Inc., up $8.68 to $137.83
The accounting software maker reported better results than investors expected, along with strong forecasts.
Lowe’s Cos., down $2.49 to $79.85
The home improvement retailer took a big one-time charge and disclosed weak first-quarter sales.
The Container Store Group Inc., up $1.35 to $5.50
The struggling storage products company beat expectations in the first quarter and said it will cut spending.
Tiffany & Co., down $8.11 to $85.03
The jewelry retailer’s first-quarter sales fell short of analyst estimates as it struggles against online competition.
Advance Auto Parts Inc., down $7.64 to $133.02
The auto parts retailer had a weak first quarter and investors continued to sell the stock and those of its competitors
Tilly’s Inc., up $1.06 to $9.64
The clothing and accessories retailer said sales improved over the last few months.
Chico’s FAS Inc., down $1.25 to $9.84
The clothing retailer’s sales were worse than Wall Street expected and it lowered its estimates for the year.
Triumph Group Inc., up $7.40 to $31.65
The aircraft supplier said it settled a legal dispute with aerospace company Bombardier and the companies will continue working together.