ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Once again, internet gambling has made the difference between an up month and a down one for Atlantic City casinos.
Figures released Monday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the seven casinos won $205.3 million from gamblers in February. That’s an increase of 0.3 percent.
But without the extra money won from online gamblers, the casinos would have posted a decrease of nearly 2 percent for the month.
Resorts Digital (up 131 percent, compared with a year ago) and the Golden Nugget (up 66 percent) had particularly good months online.
For the first two months of the year, Atlantic City’s casino revenue is up nearly 4 percent from the same period last year.
