The Northwest Seaport Alliance, the marine cargo partnership between the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, said Tuesday it will spend $52 million to buy four more container cranes for Husky Terminal in the South Harbor, meaning Tacoma.

The cranes, arriving in 2019, will supplement four already ordered cranes due to be delivered next year.

Built in China, the new cranes will be capable of serving ultra-large container vessels, with an outreach of 24 containers and a lift height of 165 feet above the pier deck, the alliance said in a statement.

Construction now under way at Husky Terminal will align piers 3 and 4 to create a contiguous 2,960-foot berth where two 18,000-TEU ships can dock at the same time.

The alliance’s managing members also approved $2.9 million in improvements at Terminal 18 in the North Harbor (Seattle) and at two Tacoma facilities.