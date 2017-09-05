WASHINGTON (AP) — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills were unchanged in Tuesday’s auction.
The Treasury Department auctioned $39 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 1.02 percent, the same rate as last week. Another $33 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 1.115 percent, also unchanged.
The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,974.22 while a six-month bill sold for $9,943.63. That would equal an annualized rate of 1.037 percent for the three-month bills and 1.137 percent for the six-month bills.
The weekly auction is normally held on Monday but was held on Tuesday this week because of the Labor Day holiday.
Most Read Stories
- Ash falls like snow in Seattle as wildfires rage in Pacific Northwest WATCH
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- Smoky haze settles in Seattle area as wildfires rage in Washington, Oregon WATCH
- Seahawks roster cutdown Q-and-A: Why did Seattle waive Kasen Williams? And more
Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable-rate mortgages, stood at 1.24 percent last Friday, up slightly from 1.23 percent the previous Tuesday, Aug. 29.