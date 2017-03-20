WASHINGTON (AP) — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills slipped in Monday’s auction to their lowest levels in two weeks.
The Treasury Department auctioned $39 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 0.760 percent, down from 0.780 percent last week. Another $33 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 0.890 percent, down from 0.910 percent last week.
The three-month rate was the lowest since those bills averaged 0.745 percent two weeks ago on March 6. The six-month rate was the lowest since those bills averaged 0.835 percent, also on March 6.
The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,980.79, while a six-month bill sold for $9,955.01. That would equal an annualized rate of 0.772 percent for the three-month bills and 0.906 percent for the six-month bills.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable rate mortgages, edged down to 1.00 percent on Friday after starting last week at 1.06 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.