SAN FRANCISCO — Ajay Bam is more tech-savvy than the average small-business owner. A coder by training, Bam started a business that delves into deep areas of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

And yet, Bam said, he wasn’t able to foresee or fend off a cyberattack that nearly sank his startup, Viryll, a service for online marketers, earlier this year.

Almost all of his company’s data was compromised in a widespread attack on MongoDB, a popular open-source database system that Vyrill had been using. The hackers were asking for a payout of $5,000 to return the information.

But the company was just getting started. It didn’t have that kind of money.

“We would have had to close the company if we were not able to restore that data,” Bam said. “I totally panicked.”

Bam was able to restore about 80 percent of his lost data from backups he had stored locally. The attack’s most lasting damage was to his sense of safety online.

So, Bam signed Viryll up for cybersecurity insurance. His is among a growing rank of firms, technical and otherwise, that have sought protection.

Cybersecurity insurance is not yet a household name. It’s not yet required by law, nor is it as commonplace as other types of insurance like fire, flood and general liability coverage.

But, experts said, it may rival those others in importance in today’s virtual landscape, where everything from employee and customer information to financial records are stored online.

Small and medium-size businesses are hit by nearly two-thirds of all cyberattacks — about 4,000 a day, according to IBM.

“A lot of these hackers are smart; they’re not going after the big guys. They’re not going after Target and Sony,” said Keith Moore, CEO of CoverHound, a San Francisco insurance broker that started selling cybersecurity coverage last year. “They’re targeting little people who will never figure out it happened, or they’re going after relatively small amounts of money that will never get on the FBI’s radar.”

Of those small businesses that do get hacked, about 60 percent are forced to close six months after an attack, according to the U.S. National Cyber Security Alliance.

Criminals can steal information via wire transfers that allow them to dip into bank accounts or hack into databases containing customer information. Some cybercriminals have filed phony tax refunds on behalf of employees.

The average price a small business has to pay to clean up after a cyberattack was about $690,000, according to a 2016 report by the Ponemon Institute research firm. That figure can include ransoms, like the kind Bam was asked to pay, but it may also embrace the cost of lost business, litigation and the amount of time and money it takes to restore lost data and information.

“Cyberinsurance is probably something any business is going to need, no matter how diligent they are,” Moore said. “People get hacked because there are good hackers out there and no matter how protected you are, if they want it enough, they will figure out a way to get to your data. So, it’s better to start looking into ways to be ready the moment you find out that you’ve been hacked.”

Small businesses make for easy targets, experts said, because they generally lack the infrastructure and expertise a large corporation may have to protect itself from cyberattacks. Most do not have a designated information-technology department or manager.

A small business may also be more likely to pay a ransom if a hacker is able to tie up data necessary to the business’s survival and less likely to notice fraudulent activity happening in their network or online shops.

That’s why, unlike renters’ insurance and other such policies, cyberinsurance not only covers damages and attacks, but helps better equip small businesses to protect themselves against cybercrime in the first place.

“No homeowners insurance is going to say, ‘Hey, here’s the security you need on your home, and here’s what you need to do to make sure your electrical system is up to speed,’” Moore said. “But that’s exactly what people need when it comes to cyber.”

Despite its utility, actually finding and purchasing cybersecurity insurance can be frustrating and difficult, business owners said.

Big-name insurance firms with which business owners are used to doing business may not have a cybersecurity arm.

When Joe Meadows, the president of Think Patients, a management consulting firm for the life-sciences industry, first started shopping around for cyberinsurance, he said, some brokers didn’t even know what he was talking about.

“It was pretty surprising,” said Meadows, who purchased his company’s policy through Coverhound. “Then I called another company that sent me over this amazing draft of questions that I think almost any business would have found overwhelming. Eventually, I just did a Google search.”

Zeguro, a San Francisco startup, has tapped into this frustration to build a business model.

“So many of the companies out there right now are selling a one-size fits-all policy,” said Dan Smith, Zeguro’s chief operating officer. “Everything from extortion insurance, interruption, media liability, stock security all the way to basic breaches of your personal records. That’s the type of policy that’s in the market today. For most small businesses, they’re going to be paying for lot of waste, a lot of coverage that they’re just not going to use.”

Zeguro helps small businesses identify their risk and then purchase corresponding insurance that is tailor-made to what they need. It begins by assessing a business’ risk.

Bam, who turned to Zeguro for help after his data debacle, said it was eye-opening how many little things he, a technically savvy CEO, had overlooked.

“They pointed out a number of places where we didn’t have adequate protection, where we didn’t even have two-factor authentication,” Bam said, referring to a sign-in option where a text message or email is sent to a person if a new machine is being used to log into an online account. “Now we have a much more secure system all around. It made me realize that cybersecurity isn’t simple. It’s not lock and key. No matter what you build, someone is going to try to find a way in, so you want to have help understanding where your leaks are, what your vulnerabilities are.”

Though the industry remains nascent, brokers and experts said they already see potential for growth beyond businesses to individuals.

Several high-net-worth individuals have begun taking out cyberinsurance policies to protect themselves — and their reputations — against hacks and online smear campaigns. Soon, industry insiders said, it may become standard for journalists, politicians and other people with information and contacts they want to protect.

“The way we see this starting off is with protecting against slander or defamation or things like that,” said Sidd Gavirneni, Zeguro’s CEO. “But I can see it soon evolving to be folded into property insurance based on (internet of things) devices and such. The more internet-connected devices individuals start to bring into their homes, the more they’re going to be vulnerable — and eventually need some kind of protection.”