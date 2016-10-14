NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 26 cents to $6.75
The chipmaker announced a partnership with the cloud computing business of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba.
Intel Corp., up 48 cents to $37.45
Technology stocks made big gains as economic reports from the U.S. and China gave the industry a lift.
HP Inc., down 67 cents to $14.48
The company said it will cut as many as 4,000 jobs as printer and PC demand falls.
Infosys Ltd., down 99 cents to $15.66
The business consulting services company again cut its annual revenue projections after its second-quarter sales disappointed investors.
Hershey Co., up 78 cents to $96.43
The chocolate maker backed its annual guidance and said John Bilbrey will step down as president and CEO next year.
Citigroup Inc., up 14 cents to $48.61
The bank reported better results from its consumer banking unit but said its earnings fell.
Kohl’s Inc., down $1.44 to 43.68
The Commerce Department said spending at department stores slumped in September even though overall retail sales grew.
Twitter Inc., down 91 cents to $16.88
The CEO of Salesforce.com reportedly said the company will not buy Twitter.
