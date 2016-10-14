NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 26 cents to $6.75

The chipmaker announced a partnership with the cloud computing business of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba.

Intel Corp., up 48 cents to $37.45

Technology stocks made big gains as economic reports from the U.S. and China gave the industry a lift.

HP Inc., down 67 cents to $14.48

The company said it will cut as many as 4,000 jobs as printer and PC demand falls.

Infosys Ltd., down 99 cents to $15.66

The business consulting services company again cut its annual revenue projections after its second-quarter sales disappointed investors.

Hershey Co., up 78 cents to $96.43

The chocolate maker backed its annual guidance and said John Bilbrey will step down as president and CEO next year.

Citigroup Inc., up 14 cents to $48.61

The bank reported better results from its consumer banking unit but said its earnings fell.

Kohl’s Inc., down $1.44 to 43.68

The Commerce Department said spending at department stores slumped in September even though overall retail sales grew.

Twitter Inc., down 91 cents to $16.88

The CEO of Salesforce.com reportedly said the company will not buy Twitter.