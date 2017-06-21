TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The health insurance company co-founded by the brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law says it wants to return to New Jersey’s health exchange marketplace and expand in four other states.
Oscar announced Wednesday that it has applied to return to 14 of New Jersey’s 21 counties in 2018. It didn’t offer plans here in 2017.
The New York-based company was co-founded by Josh Kushner, the brother of Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. Jared Kushner is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka.
Oscar also announced plans to seek regulatory approval to sell insurance with the Cleveland Clinic and expand to Nashville, Tennessee, east Los Angeles County, and Austin and San Antonio, Texas.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
The announcement comes as Republicans in Congress attempt to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s signature health law.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.