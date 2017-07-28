MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A bio-research and manufacturing institute that hopes to develop transplant tissues and organs for injured American soldiers and other patients has opened in New Hampshire.
The Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute opened Friday in Manchester. It’ll be led by Dean Kamen, who invented the Segway. The University of New Hampshire and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center will be part of the institute.
Kamen says the goal is to scale up the developments in regenerative medicine by forming this public-private partnership, which brings together 26 universities and medical centers, 80 private companies and nearly $300 million in government and private-sector funding.
Kamen says he’s optimistic the institute can develop artificial skin, bones and nerves and eventually organs that could be implanted into patients in the next few years.
The state’s Democratic congressional delegation and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO’-noo) attended the opening.