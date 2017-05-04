PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia-based journalism institute tasked with finding ways to save local journalism has raised over $26 million in donations.
The Lenfest Institute for Journalism says it has secured new commitments of $26.5 million. Its creator, philanthropist H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, has committed an additional $40 million.
The institute also announced a matching gift campaign to further advance the development of sustainable business models for high-quality local journalism.
Lenfest previously donated $20 million to establish the institute in January 2016.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
Lenfest bought Philadelphia’s two largest newspapers, The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Daily News, and their joint website, philly.com, and gave the struggling properties to the institute to help them survive the digital age.
Among the initiatives it has funded are new investigative news programs at the Inquirer and Daily News.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.