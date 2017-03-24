WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal inspector general has launched an inquiry into the Trump administration’s decision to pull back advertising for HealthCare.gov in the closing stretch of this year’s sign-up season.
Democrats had called the surprise move “sabotage.” The Trump administration said the ads were a waste of taxpayer dollars.
In a letter to Democratic Sens. Patty Murray of Washington and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the Health and Human Services Department’s inspector general’s office said it has begun a “fact-finding review” of the administration’s actions, including the effect on enrollment.
About 12.2 million people have signed up for coverage this year through HealthCare.gov and state insurance markets, short of earlier projections by the Obama administration, but still considered respectable by independent analysts.
Most Read Stories
- Aerospace firm Electroimpact agrees to pay $485K after AG finds ‘shocking’ discrimination against Muslims
- Price tag zooms up for light rail across I-90 bridge: $225 million more needed
- Huskies get commitment from Coeur d'Alene 4-star QB Colson Yankoff
- Michael Porter Sr. taking assistant job at Missouri; Michael Porter Jr. ‘98 percent' on decision
- Poutine is the new nachos: where to find the best versions in the Seattle area
Murray and Warren had asked the inspector general’s office to investigate.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.