BusinessNation & World Industry group reports Chinese auto sales growth sank to 1.7 percent in March following sales tax rise Originally published April 11, 2017 at 1:08 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BEIJING (AP) — Industry group reports Chinese auto sales growth sank to 1.7 percent in March following sales tax rise. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryTrump jobs demands force automakers into political conflict
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.