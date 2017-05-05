JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian government is seeking $2 billion in compensation from Thailand’s state oil company and its Australian unit for an oil spill in the Timor Sea nearly eight years ago.
Deputy Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Arif Havas Oegroseno said the lawsuit was registered Wednesday at the Central Jakarta District Court against Petroleum Authority of Thailand Public Co. and its related companies PTTEP Australasia and Petroleum Authority of Thailand Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd.
Oegroseno said Friday the civil lawsuit is an effort to seek justice for the oil spill at the Mondara oil field that began on Aug. 21, 2009.
He said the demand for compensation includes $1.725 billion for environmental damage and $330 million for restoration work.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Judge orders lawyer for Mayor Ed Murray’s accuser to pay $5,000 for ethics violations
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.