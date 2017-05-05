JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian government is seeking $2 billion in compensation from Thailand’s state oil company and its Australian unit for an oil spill in the Timor Sea nearly eight years ago.

Deputy Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Arif Havas Oegroseno said the lawsuit was registered Wednesday at the Central Jakarta District Court against Petroleum Authority of Thailand Public Co. and its related companies PTTEP Australasia and Petroleum Authority of Thailand Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd.

Oegroseno said Friday the civil lawsuit is an effort to seek justice for the oil spill at the Mondara oil field that began on Aug. 21, 2009.

He said the demand for compensation includes $1.725 billion for environmental damage and $330 million for restoration work.