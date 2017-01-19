JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-graft commission has named a former top executive of national flag carrier Garuda as a suspect in a case involving bribes for the purchase of Rolls Royce aircraft engines.

A deputy chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Laode Syarif, said Thursday that the bribery occurred between 2005 and 2014, the period when Emirsyah Satar was Garuda’s president-director.

Satar is alleged to have received bribes totaling $3.45 million for procurement of Rolls-Royce engines for some 50 Airbus planes owned by Garuda.

Syarif said Satar received the bribes via another suspect who has a Singapore-based company with businesses in Indonesia but who was not identified.

Rolls Royce on Tuesday agreed to pay 671 million pounds ($808 million) to settle bribery and corruption charges brought by authorities in Britain, the U.S. and Brazil. The British engineering giant apologized for the scandal that involved paying millions of dollars in bribes to secure orders in six countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia and China.

Syarif said the bribes in the Indonesian case included goods worth about $2 million discovered by the commission in Jakarta and Singapore.

Anti-corruption investigators have searched several locations including the houses and offices of Satar and the Singapore-related suspect since Monday to gather evidence for the case, Syarif said.