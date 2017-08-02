Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s central bank Wednesday cuts its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, raising hopes of lower borrowing costs for households as inflation ebbs.

The announcement by the Reserve Bank of India reduced to 6 percent its repo rate, the interest rate the central bank charges on lending to commercial banks.

India’s inflation rate declined to a record low of 1.54 percent in June, while the annual rate of growth in factory output fell to 1.7 percent in May from 8 percent in the same month a year earlier.

Most industrial groups had been pushing for an interest rate cut to help boost the economy by lowering the cost of borrowing.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Central bank Gov. Urjit Patel, who heads a six-member monetary policy committee, told journalists that the cut in borrowing rates was expected to invigorate investments and provide a push to the prime minister’s key scheme to provide housing.

The decision followed the government’s shock decision in November to withdraw from circulation the country’s highest-value currency bill and a nationwide tax overhaul launched last month.

The central bank is working with the government to resolve stressed corporate borrowings and recapitalize state-owned banks, Patel said.

The Associated Press