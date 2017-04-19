PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana utility that stopped using Lake Michigan water last week because of a U.S. Steel Corp. chemical spill has resumed drawing water from the lake after no significant traces of the chemical were found.

Indiana American Water says its Ogden Dunes water plant resumed operations Tuesday after testing by it and the Environmental Protection Agency showed hexavalent chromium levels below the EPA’s detection limit at the utility’s intake site on the lake.

Hexavalent chromium is a toxic byproduct of industrial processes the EPA says can be carcinogenic if ingested.

U.S. Steel resumed operations Monday at its Portage plant following repairs last week to a leaky pipe that caused the spill about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Chicago.

The steelmaker says the plant has “encountered no additional issues.”