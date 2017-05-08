NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court has found wanted tycoon Vijay Mallya guilty of disobeying its order barring him from transferring $40 million to his children.
Mallya fled to London last year and has stayed there. He is free on bail during India’s proceedings to extradite him.
The Supreme Court in Tuesday’s ruling acted on a plea by Indian banks, who said Mallya received $40 million from British firm Diageo and transferred it to his children illegally. The court asked Mallya to appear before it in July to decide the punishment.
Mallya is wanted in India on charges of money laundering and bank demands that he pay back more than a billion dollars in loans extended to his now-defunct airline.
Most Read Stories
- How much vitamin D do I need?
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Seattle police officer charged in large-scale pot-smuggling operation
- After bathroom fight, man 'calmly shot' in head outside White Center tavern, authorities say
- ‘Why was I a gigantic slut?’ Claire Dederer’s midlife take on love, sex and trouble | Nicole & Co.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.