NEW DELHI (AP) — The India-based outsourcing and information technology giant Infosys has appointed Nandan Nilekani, one of company’s co-founders, as its non-executive chairman.

Nilekani’s return to the company follows the resignation last week of the company’s CEO Vishal Sikka following differences with some founders.

Nilekani told investors Friday that he would focus on bringing stability and ensuring there are no discordant voices at the country’s second-largest IT firm. He said that he would take the company forward, deal with its challenges and would stay as long as necessary.

Nilekani, who as a young 26-year-old founded the company, was CEO of Infosys from 2002 to 2007. He quit Infosys in 2009 to introduce and run the government’s mammoth identity card system that involved collecting the biometric data of over 1 billion Indians.

Infosys, like other IT firms, has been faced with many problems in recent years. Efforts at tightening H1-B visas by the Trump administration have cut into the profits of Indian It companies. The U.S. contributes more than 60 percent of the overall revenues for Indian IT industry.

Last month, Infosys announced that it would hire 2,000 workers over the next four years for a technology hub in North Carolina, the second of four planned in the U.S.