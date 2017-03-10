NEW DELHI (AP) — Reports say 31 factory workers have been convicted in a north India court for taking part in violence at a factory run by the country’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki that led to the death of a manager.
New Delhi Television station reported that another 117 men were acquitted of charges of criminal conspiracy and murder Friday. A dispute between workers and management at the factory in Manesar in Haryana state ended in rioting in 2012.
The subsidiary of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. operates two factories in India.
The men have not been sentenced but could face life in prison.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.