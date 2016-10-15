Charley Ellis’ latest book — he’s written more than a dozen others — covers his journey from a supporter of stock jockeys at the start of his career to staunch proponent of indexing today, supporting the case extensively with numbers.

Active money managers aren’t the only ones who have trouble beating market indexes.

Index funds aren’t always any better, with hundreds of indexes created for the purposes of building and developing new investment products and few of them proving to be the proverbial better mousetrap.

So when veteran money manager Charley Ellis — an industry legend and one of the first big adopters of index funds — talks about “The Index Revolution,” the title of his recent book, he’s not advocating that investors go out and buy newfangled index-based products.

In fact, the most revolutionary thing Ellis has been saying in support of the book isn’t that the average person should be using index funds, it’s about the number and type of funds most investors should buy.

But the man who spent three decades as managing partner at Greenwich Associates — one of the leading consulting firms to institutional money managers — isn’t championing the complex new world of “smart beta” or recommending that anyone build complex portfolios with today’s hyped new issues.

“You can take almost any good idea and mess it up if you treat it badly,” Ellis said, suggesting that the fund and advisory communities are trying to do just that. “Investors can and should keep things simple. … If you decide to index, you can do a once-in-a-lifetime decision, diversify across the global market — or diversify broadly across the U.S. market if you prefer — and you don’t have to spend any more time on it.”

According to Ellis, the evolution of indexing has gotten to the stage where new products are more about marketing than superior results.

Early indexing simply replicated classic indexes — now often called “legacy indexes” — like the Standard & Poor’s 500, the Russell 2000, the Wilshire 5000 and other longstanding benchmarks.

Next came “enhanced” indexes, which purported to improve the classics either by using screens to eliminate laggards and losers, or focusing on specific features, like value or growth stocks. There were also funds where the indexes were rejiggered, such as with equal-weight index funds that hold every stock in like amounts rather than using the weighting factors that determine the makeup of the original index.

The latest evolution of passive management involves screening factors — think risk, volatility, quality and more — and/or the use of alternative investment strategies.

Ellis is having none of it, and suggests investors don’t fall for the hype, because they will find the newfangled funds most attractive “at exactly the moment when it’s going to work out worst going forward.”

“The term ‘smart beta’ has got to be one of the greatest, cleverest sales pitches there ever was,” he said. “[It] sounds magical, sounds terrific, but there’s not very much substance behind it.

“Easy answer, stay away from it,” Ellis added. “Magnitude of benefit if you are really good at it: very small. Cost if you go into it: pretty high. Chance for mistakes: very high. Leave it alone.”

That advice actually stands for almost all funds, including most index funds.

Ellis’ own portfolio, at this point in his life, amounts to a global total stock-market fund.

Ellis admits that he is investing more for his children (average age 50) and grandchildren (average age 10) at this point than he is for himself; as such, owning one broadly diversified fund that will capture the market is an easy, low-cost, effective solution.

If he were investing more for someone his own age, he conceded he might build a portfolio that includes a bond fund, and decide on an appropriate split between stocks and bonds. He wouldn’t get more complicated than that.

Individual investors will be most likely to succeed if they stick with a straightforward buy-and-hold, long-term strategy and make few moves.

They will be rewarded, Ellis said, by joining the index revolution only to the point where they are capture market returns over time, using a few funds in a mix reflecting their age, time horizons, and risk tolerance.

There’s nothing particularly revolutionary about that thinking, except for its simplicity in an era when complexity is the norm.

“A simple portfolio that has few funds, but that inspires confidence that you can reach your goals is very freeing,” Ellis explained. “It allows you to focus on the things that are really important, and we all have something better to do than to be managing our mutual-fund portfolio every day.”