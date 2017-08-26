For years, the designers of the stock indexes used in passive investing have been raking in cash, primarily from licensing them to exchange-traded products and mutual funds. But all that could be about to change.

Who are the biggest winners of the shift to passive investing: investors who appreciate the cheap products, asset managers who sell them in bunches — or the index firms that create the benchmarks backstopping it all?

It’s a serious question for the market, considering there are now more indexes than there are U.S. stocks. For years, the designers of these gauges have been raking in cash, primarily from licensing them to exchange-traded products and mutual funds.

But all that could be about to change.

The proliferation of passive strategies that’s driven profits for the benchmark behemoths has also raised the stakes for asset managers. Lower fees have become an important tool in winning flows. So some firms have decided to save cash by working with cheaper index providers, while others are building their own benchmarking teams in-house.

“In the great cost migration, nothing is safe,” said Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “You can probably count on one hand how many indexes are at the rock-star level where the ETF issuer will probably never mess with them but everybody else is vulnerable.”

S&P Global, MSCI and the London Stock Exchange Group’s FTSE Russell — three of the largest benchmark providers — surpassed $1 billion in index revenue in the six months through June, up from $858 million for the year-ago period, earnings reports show.

For that they can thank ETFs, index-based portfolios that have ballooned to $3 trillion in the U.S., up from about $400 billion 10 years ago. Issuers typically pay indexers a fee based on a percentage of the fund’s assets. MSCI’s fees, for example, averaged 3.08 basis points in the first quarter. That would translate to $30,800 for a $100 million ETF or $308,000 for a $1 billion fund.

Issuers are taking a hard look at their expenses as investors increasingly funnel cash into the cheapest strategies. Of about $500 billion that’s flowed into index funds over the last year, more than 70 percent has gone into those charging 10 basis points or less, encouraging a wave of cost cutting, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Vanguard, which passively manages about 75 percent of its $4.4 trillion assets, was an early challenger of index costs. Five years ago it ditched MSCI on 22 funds to get lower fees.

Many new fund issuers are steering clear of the “Big Three.” More than 50 percent of indexed ETFs started this year aren’t using S&P, MSCI or FTSE Russell, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Some opted for smaller providers, like Solactive of Frankfurt, which charges a flat annual fee that’s based on the complexity of its benchmark. Others have looked to their resources.

BlackRock, for instance, started its first self-indexed funds last month, with CEO Laurence Fink describing it as “one of the ways we are using our scale and technology to reduce manufacturing costs.”

While the business is undeniably in flux, regime change won’t happen overnight. Some $2.3 trillion, or roughly 50 percent of the assets in global ETFs, are in funds backed by S&P, MSCI and FTSE Russell, earnings statement show.