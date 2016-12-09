COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish court says Apple has violated a local consumer law by giving a refurbished iPhone with used components in replacement for a new one that wasn’t working properly.
The Glostrup City Court says consumer David Lysgaard “had a legitimate expectation” to receive a new product, adding the replacement smartphone “can’t be qualified as a brand new phone.”
Under Danish consumer laws, a dysfunctional and unfixable product should be replaced with a new equivalent product or the money should be refunded.
The court of law said Friday that Lysgaard had the right to declare the purchase voided and get his money back after several complaints about problems with his iPhone 4 he bought in June 2011.
Apple sued Lysgaard after losing a 2014 ruling by Denmark’s Consumer Complaints Board.
