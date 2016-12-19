PARIS (AP) — Christine Lagarde, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director, is awaiting the verdict of a special French court for alleged “serious negligence” over a huge payout to a business magnate while she served as France’s finance minister.
The Court of Justice of the Republic is to deliver its verdict later Monday after a week-long trial. The court handles cases involving ministers.
Lagarde has maintained her innocence, and the prosecutor has asked for an acquittal.
The case revolves around a 403 million-euro ($425 million) arbitration deal given to tycoon Bernard Tapie in 2008 over the botched sale of sportswear maker Adidas in the 1990s. The amount prompted indignation.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks regain control of own destiny for No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with Detroit loss to the Giants
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
Civil courts have since quashed the unusually generous award, declared the arbitration process and deal fraudulent and ordered Tapie to pay the money back.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.