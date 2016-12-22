PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers for three families say Ikea is agreeing to pay $50 million because toddlers died when the company’s dressers tipped over on them.
The Swedish home furnishings retailer has recalled millions of chests and dressers because of concerns the furniture can tip over when the drawers are opened. The families’ lawyers say Ikea will also make donations to children’s hospitals.
Johanna Iritz, a spokeswoman for Ikea in Sweden, said Thursday “it would be inappropriate to comment,” adding the settlement was pending a U.S. court approval. She referred further questions to its U.S. division. A message seeking comment from Ikea’s U.S. headquarters in Conshohocken, near Philadelphia, wasn’t immediately returned.
The tentative settlements involve the deaths of 2-year-olds in West Chester, Pennsylvania; Snohomish, Washington; and Apple Valley, Minnesota.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.