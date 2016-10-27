The South Korean automakers will pay $41.2 million to 33 states — including Washington — and the District of Columbia to settle an investigation into their fuel economy ratings.
In 2012, Hyundai and Kia restated the mileage on a quarter of their 2011-2013 model year vehicles after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency questioned their mileage numbers. The companies deny they violated the law, and instead cite lack of clarity in EPA test procedures.
The companies paid $300 million in penalties to the U.S. government in 2014. They say they have also reimbursed around 75 percent of customers.
Of the approximately 754,000 affected vehicles nationwide, an estimated 19,817 were bought by consumers in Washington, the Washington State Attorney General’s Office said. Washington will receive about $1.4 million of the settlement total
A class-action lawsuit remains subject to an ongoing appeal.
