MINEVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A group of engineers specializing in hydroelectric projects across the country is hoping to turn an abandoned iron mine in New York’s Adirondacks into an energy storehouse.
Albany Engineering CEO Jim Besha (BEE-shuh) says the plan is to circulate groundwater that has flooded the empty mine shafts over the years to power an array of hydroelectric turbines.
The $260 million Mineville Pumped Storage Project is undergoing federal review. It could become one of a new wave of such projects tied to the growing market for renewable energy.
The Mineville project would mark a 21st century re-use of a mine that famously contributed iron for the first naval battle of the Revolutionary War on nearby Lake Champlain, and was mined for the last time in 1971.
