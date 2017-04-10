BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s president says he has signed amendments to the country’s higher-education law that could force a Budapest university founded by billionaire American philanthropist George Soros to close or move.

President Janos Ader said Monday in a statement that the bill setting new conditions for foreign universities in Hungary was in line with the Constitution and did not infringe upon academic freedoms.

Ader also called on the government to “immediately” begin talks with the affected institutions to secure compliance with the new rules.

For the Soros-founded Central European University, Hungary is demanding bilateral agreements with the United States and the state of New York, where the school is also accredited.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban considers Soros an ideological foe whose “open society” ideals contrast with Orban’s plan to make Hungary an “illiberal state.”